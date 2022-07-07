article

Shiba Russell joins FOX 29 Philadelphia as evening anchor, announced station Vice President and News Director, Jim Driscoll.

Starting Aug. 15th, she will anchor the station’s weekday 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Jason Martinez.

In making the announcement, Driscoll stated, "Shiba is one of the most respected and admired local news anchors in our country. We have been fans for years and know the Philadelphia viewers will embrace her passion and professional approach."

Most recently, Russell served as a weekday evening anchor for WXIA/11Alive (NBC Atlanta). Prior to that, she co-anchored the noon, 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. weekday newscasts at NBC 4 in New York. While in NYC, Russell also anchored "Early Today" for NBC News and "Way Too Early" for MSNBC. Throughout her career in journalism, she has also worked as an anchor/reporter in Boston, Pittsburgh, Long Island and the Bronx.

A graduate of the College of New Rochelle, Russell holds a Bachelors of Arts degree in Communications. She also earned a Master of Science degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Russell added, "Being a New Jersey native, I’m looking forward to returning to the Northeast, connecting with all the people who call the Philadelphia region home, and sharing their stories in a compassionate and thoughtful way."

