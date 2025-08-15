Shooter claims self defense after man fatally shot on Broad Street Line: SEPTA officials

An investigation is underway after SEPTA officials say a shooting occurred on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia Friday.

What we know:

According to police, a shooting occurred at North Broad Street and West Girard Avenue, on a northbound train at around 7:38 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m.

Reports from SEPTA officials say that the shooter is in police custody and has claimed self-defense in the incident.

What we don't know:

This is an ongoing investigation in coordination with SEPTA and the Homicide Unit.