Shooter claims self defense after man fatally shot on Broad Street Line: SEPTA officials

Published  August 15, 2025 8:29pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after SEPTA officials say a shooting occurred on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia Friday. 

What we know:

According to police, a shooting occurred at North Broad Street and West Girard Avenue, on a northbound train at around 7:38 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m. 

Reports from SEPTA officials say that the shooter is in police custody and has claimed self-defense in the incident. 

What we don't know:

This is an ongoing investigation in coordination with SEPTA and the Homicide Unit.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police and a SEPTA spokesperson.

