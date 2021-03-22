Shooting and carjacking in Philadelphia leads police on chase ending on AC Expressway

A woman was arrested after authorities say a shooting and carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia led police on a pursuit that ended on the Atlantic City Expressway.

It started on the 1900 block of South Ethan Street around 6 p.m. Monday. Police say a woman with a purple jumpsuit tried to steal a car and when the owner intervened she allegedly fired four shots at him.

About an hour later on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street, police say the same woman shot a 28-year-old man in the back and took his car.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday night.

Following the carjacking, 18th District officers followed her through South Philadelphia in a slow-speed chase that lasted about 20 minutes.

Advertisement

"The vehicle then went over the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey, and then traveled onto Route 42. and our aviation units still followed this vehicle overhead," Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small said. "The vehicle got onto the AC Expressway, heading southbound when the vehicle got 15 miles out of the city in New Jersey, it hits a telephone pole or a utility pole."

The 26-year-old woman was arrested and a weapon was recovered from the car, investigators said.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter