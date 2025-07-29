Camden cracks down on illegal dumping with surveillance technology: what you need to know

The Brief Camden is cracking down on illegal dumping. City officials say technology is helping them find the people responsible and put a stop to it. Illegal dumping isn’t just a Camden problem.



Camden is taking a firm stand against illegal dumping, utilizing advanced surveillance technology and community engagement to tackle the issue. The city has implemented measures to identify and prosecute offenders, aiming to reduce the costly impact of this crime.

What we know:

Caught on one of nearly one thousand video cameras in Camden, surveillance footage shows alleged illegal dumping in real-time at the police department’s tactical operation intelligence center. The video captures two men unloading bags of trash from the back of a pickup truck into an empty lot.

Camden County officials, police, and council are leveraging technology and citizen engagement through apps like StopIt and Camden Now to combat crime, including illegal dumping. Residents who report these acts leading to an arrest can receive reward money.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Surveillance of illegal dumping in Camden, N.J.

What they're saying:

Lt. Gordon Harvey from Camden County Police commented on the surveillance footage, stating, "What we have here on the bottom of the screen is a rowhome, the suspect location. They decided to remodel the property and doing so took all their trash and refuse, 250 bags of trash, into an empty lot."

Chief Gabriel Rodriguez emphasized the consequences for offenders, saying, "If you dump in Camden, you will be seen and identified and you will face the consequences."

Commissioner Virginia Betteridge added, "This is proof that when residents speak up, justice follows. Camden’s watching and Camden is responding."

Mayor Victor Carstarphen highlighted the city's commitment to addressing the issue, stating, "As you can see, we’re making examples of folks and letting everyone know that this ain’t like it was 10 years ago. This ain’t like it was five years ago. It’s a new time and we take this crime as seriously as any other."

By the numbers:

Illegal dumping is a costly crime for Camden, with the city spending $4.5 million annually to remove 32,000 tons of refuse. Officials are now posting mug shots of suspects arrested for illegal dumping to deter future offenses.

The other side:

Philadelphia is also addressing illegal dumping with the newly formed Cleaner and Greener Enforcement Unit, implementing similar measures. Suspects caught in Philadelphia can have their cars impounded as part of the crackdown.

What's next:

Camden continues to enhance its efforts against illegal dumping, using technology and community involvement to ensure offenders are held accountable. The city aims to maintain a cleaner environment and reduce the financial burden of waste removal.