Shooting incident at Wilmington Hospital under investigation: official

The Brief Police responded to an incident near Wilmington Hospital Tuesday before 4 p.m. The Wilmington Hospital campus is on lockdown as police investigate the possible active shooter incident, according to Christiana Care. This is a developing story.



An investigation is underway after officials say a shooting incident occurred at Wilmington Hospital late Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, reports indicated a shooting occurred on the 500 block of West 14th Street in Wilmington.

Officials confirmed a shooting incident occurred at Wilmington Hospital.

SKYFOX was live over the scene showing a heavy police response.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

What they're saying:

Christiana Care released the following statement on the incident:



"We are aware of a shooting incident that occurred at our Wilmington Hospital campus. The campus is currently on lockdown, and the emergency department is on divert. We are working closely with law enforcement and taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers and visitors. This is an active police investigation for a possible active shooter.

At this time, we are actively gathering information and will provide updates as soon as more details are confirmed. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of everyone on our campus and the continuity of care for our patients."

What we don't know:

Details of the incident are developing.

Mayor John Carney, Chief of Police Wilfredo Campos, and Governor Matt Meyer will address the incident at a press conference Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Stay tuned at the livestream at the top of this article for LIVE updates.