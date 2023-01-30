10 injured in Lakeland shooting, investigators search for vehicle involved

article

Investigators say 10 people were injured in a Lakeland shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle involved and the shooters.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.

Pictured: Scene of Lakeland shooting that left nine injured.

Of the 10 victims, three were found on scene when officers arrived and were all taken to the hospital. Several others who were shot weren't on scene when officers arrived and were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, the Lakeland Police Department said.

Taylor said a Dark colored four-door Nissan was seen slowing near the shooting scene before rolling down their windows and firing shots. Investigators say they do believe there were four shooters who were inside the vehicle.

Officers are now searching for the vehicle and the shooters who were inside. LPD said the vehicle had dark tinted windows and a temporary tag.

The shooting is believed to be targeted. Chief Taylor said extra patrol officers with the department will be out Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.