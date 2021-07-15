Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in Claymont, Delaware

Two people have died, including a 16-year-old boy after police say a total of four people were shot in Claymont, Delaware Wednesday night.

At 9:40 p.m., New Castle County officers were dispatched to the area of Balfour Avenue in the Knollwood community for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man, 16-year-old boy, and 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics and officers provided first aid, but police say both the 27-year-old man and 16-year-old boy succumbed to their injuries.

After the shooting, police identified an 18-year-old male who showed up to a neaby hospital in a private vehicle as a fourth shooting victim.

Both he and the 19-year-old woman have been listed in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

