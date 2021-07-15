Teen boys, 15 and 13, recovering after shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Two teenage boys are recovering after Philadelphia police say they were shot in West Philadelphia Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on the 4900 block of Olive Street around 8:50 p.m.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the right foot.

Responding police officers rushed both boys to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they were both listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter