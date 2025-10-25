4 shot at Lincoln University during homecoming weekend

article

Four people were shot at Lincoln University on Saturday evening, police confirm.

What we know:

According to Oxford Borough PD, there is not an active shooting at this time. However, no suspects are in custody and officials ask the public to avoid the area.

The four gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital.

The shooting took place during the university's homecoming weekend.

What we don't know:

There is no word on the condition of the victims.

What they're saying:

State and local officials released statements immediately after the shooting asking residents to avoid the are as the active investigation was ongoing.

"I've been briefed on the shooting at Lincoln University tonight, and my Administration has offered our full support to President Allen and local law enforcement," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on social media following the shooting.

"The Chester County District Attorney's Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening. Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time. More updates will be released as information is confirmed," read a statement from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.