1 dead, 6 injured after mass shooting at Lincoln University Homecoming event

The Brief One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting Saturday night during Lincoln University’s Homecoming weekend. Gunfire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center on campus. Chester County investigators say several others were hurt while fleeing the scene amid panic.



A Homecoming celebration at Lincoln University turned deadly Saturday night when gunfire erupted during an event on campus, killing one person and injuring six others, according to investigators.

What we know:

The incident took place during a Homecoming weekend gathering attended by students, alumni and visitors. Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center (ICC) on Lincoln University's campus in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County.

At a late-night press briefing, Lincoln University Police Chief Marc Partee and Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe confirmed that one person was killed and six others were wounded by gunfire. The District Attorney’s Office added that several additional people were injured while trying to escape the chaos as the large crowd ran for safety.

Chief Partee called the violence "devastating," saying the attack shattered what was meant to be a joyous reunion weekend.

Investigators described the crime scene as "large and complex," centered around the ICC building. The university briefly went into lockdown as officers secured the area. By early morning, officials said the lockdown had been lifted, though roadblocks remain in place around campus while the investigation continues.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from Lincoln University Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

What's next:

Authorities have not released information about possible suspects or a motive. The DA’s Office said additional updates will likely come later Sunday as investigators process the scene and gather evidence.

Students and staff are being urged to avoid the area near the International Cultural Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chester County District Attorney’s Office or Lincoln University Police.