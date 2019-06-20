Shooting outside Allentown nightclub leaves 10 injured, suspects sought

article

According to the authorities,10 people were wounded in a street shooting outside a nightclub in Allentown early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened outside the Deja Vu nightclub on the 300 block of West Hamilton Street around 2 a.m. Witnesses said they saw several panicked people fleeing the scene on foot, and at least one car was spotted speeding away.

Police say there were likely several shooters, all of whom are still at large. Early investigative leads suggest the gunmen did not act indiscriminately and the violence was likely the result of gang activity.

Authorities say all the victims are expected to recover from their injuries.