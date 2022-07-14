Man, 19, shot at SEPTA station under Philadelphia City Hall, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the SEPTA subway station under City Hall, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the area of 15th and Market on Thursday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the subway train is being held and 15th Street is shut down near City hall as the investigation continues.

Authorities tell FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza that a 19-year-old was shot in the chest, stomach and hand.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.