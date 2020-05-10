Simply Good Jars provides free, healthy meals to healthcare workers battling pandemic

Faced with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, a Philadelphia-based food service company is ensuring healthcare providers who are constantly battling the virus are well fed and energized.

Simply Good Jars makes grab-and-go containers filled to the brim with healthy alternatives to typical vending machine options. Theses jars are found in refrigerated machines in buildings and offices across the city.

Like many small businesses, the virus took a toll on Simply Good Jars' business and forced them to shut down virtually overnight. But founder and CEO Jared Cannon saw the shut down as an opportunity to give back to those who continue to battle the coronavirus.

"This isn't about 'how can we take advantage of the situation?' it's about 'how can we help?," Cannon said.

Cannon and his team made their machines free and fully stocked at hospitals liked Jefferson and Temple.

If that wasn't enough, Simply Good Jars opened up their charitable efforts to the community. They began a donate page and allowed donors to sponsor fridges at hospitals. They have even delivered meals to healthcare worker's homes.

Advertisement

All told, the company has donated over 4,600 meals to hospital staff.

"The outreach of support has been unbelievable," Cannon said. "We do it at cost, so we don't make any money, when we do this it's just about feeding those who need healthy food."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP