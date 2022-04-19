Singer Roderick 'Pooh' Clark of Hi-Five dies at 49

article

Roderick 'Pooh' Clark, a member of the R&B group Hi-Five, died Sunday according to other members in the quintet.

"Roderick "Pooh" Clark, Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022," Marcus Sanders posted on Facebook Monday. "Rest In Peace My Brother."

The group also posted a tribute on its official Instagram page saying "OUR BROTHER OG RODERICK POOH CLARK."

According to TMZ, Sanders told the outlet Clark died from complications from an infection and pneumonia at a hospital in Waco, TX. Sanders said Clark was involved in a car crash 30 years ago in Florida, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down and making him unable to walk.

Sanders added Clark developed a lingering infection that spread through his body.

The group’s former musical director also expressed his sadness.

"Pooh was the most athletic of them all," Martinez Little wrote on Facebook. "In basketball he could stand right under the basket and jump straight up and dunk the ball."

Billboard says the group was a hit in the early 90s, scoring a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991 with "I Like the Way (The Kissing Game).

Other members included the late Tony Thompson, Russell Neal and Toriano Easley.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.







