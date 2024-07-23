Sinkhole rattles houses in Port Richmond, creating dangerous traffic issues, according to residents

It might not be the biggest sinkhole, but it’s causing a whole lot of trouble for one Port Richmond neighborhood.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira asked one longtime resident, "So this is a quality of life issue for you guys?"

Former block captain, Kathryn Sterling, stated, "Yes, it is a quality of life issue for me."

Simply put, Sterling says the sinkhole’s presence has gone on far too long.

The sinkhole, covered by an orange cone, has been causing safety concerns as drivers swerve to avoid it, while coming into close contact with the bike lane and cars parked along the 3000 block of Aramingo Avenue.

"We have a sinkhole that started out very small. We reported it to 311," Sterling explained. "They’re saying it’s gonna take 45 days or more to have that fixed. Well, Aramingo Avenue doesn’t have 45 days to have this hole fixed."

Sterling tells FOX 29 she’s been trying to get the city to act swiftly with no immediate action. "The water department did come out and say that it’s a sewage problem. Like the line is broken. We are considered a major highway. We have 18-wheelers, we have buses, we have fire trucks. All kinds of vehicles hitting our block and these holes and when you’re sleeping, you feel like you’re being rocked out of your bed."

She continued, "It feels like an earthquake. Like your porch is gonna cave in."

The impact if the constant shaking she claims has only exacerbated the ongoing issues of the aging cracks In her home. "Apparently, this city moves on its own time and not worried about the people that live here and their houses being damaged from the vibrations of these cars and trucks going by."

FOX 29 reached out to District One Councilmember Mark Squilla about the issue. He said he’s aware of the ongoing issues along Aramingo Avenue, that include to other sinkholes on that same stretch of road.

He says the particular sinkhole in question is related to a defective inlet pipe and will be made safe.

The question from neighbors is when?

"I would like the water department to come out here and fix it. And, if they aren’t coming out in 45 days or more, at least put metal over it. These cones aren’t doing nothing," Sterling said. We deserve the same treatment to get our stuff fixed, just like they do in Kensington, Fishtown, whatever. We’re taxpayers over here, too."