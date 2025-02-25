Sinkhole swallows several cars in Port Richmond

The Brief Dangerous moments in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood as a street opened up and several cars fell into the gaping hole after a water main break. The street is closed while crews begin the work to remove one of the vehicles inside the hole and then repair the water main. About 30 properties were without water after the initial break.



A water main break in Port Richmond swallowed several cars after the street opened up in the break.

About 30 properties were initially impacted, reporting no water in the properties because of the break.

What we know:

Philadelphia police reported a water main break on the 2700 block of Birch Street, in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, around 1:30.

The street opened up after the break occurred, swallowing a couple of cars.

Philadelphia Water Department emergency crews responded to the scene, shutting down the six-inch water main.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

About 30 properties were initially impacted by the break, reporting no water, as the crews worked on a repair.

Local perspective:

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported that one of the vehicles belongs to a family member of a Philadelphia Police officer, who appeared to be taking the matter in stride. The other vehicle, which was towed from the scene, belongs to a 7-year-resident of the block who was not immediately available to comment, though a family member of his was nearby and relayed what was happening with his vehicle.

What's next:

Birch Street is closed between Salmon and Edgemont streets while crews work to repair the main and plan a course of action to fix the street.

Customers impacted are being asked to call 215-685-6300.