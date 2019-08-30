Six Flags Great Adventure unveiling ‘Jersey Devil’ coaster in 2020

article

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced that, in 2020, it will unveil a new, huge rollercoaster, the Jersey Devil Coaster.

Calling it “the tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster,” the Jersey Devil Coaster will stand 13 stories tall and take riders at speeds up to 58 mph while hurtling riders through “foreboding woods” along over 3,000 feet of track with an 87-degree, 130-foot drop and two inversions.

The name takes its name from the legendary creature from folklore, the Jersey Devil, said to inhabit the Pine Barrens of South Jersey.

Riders will have to meet the 48-inch height requirement to ride the rollercoaster. It is set to debut in the summer of 2020.