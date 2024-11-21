Sixers arena proposal: Hospital staff raise concerns as game day traffic could hold up services

Phialdelphia City Council is getting an earful from both sides of the heated debate over construction of a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers in Market East on the edge of Chinatown as hearings on the measure continue.

South 10th. Street in Philadelphia is a narrow, busy Center City Road leading past Jefferson Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Center.

Just a few blocks from the proposed site of the Sixers' new arena, critics of the plan say getting to the hospital could be slowed or even blocked on a game night.

Dr. Walter Tsou is a public health physician who led Philadelphia’s Health Department.

He was asked if access to Jefferson is a major concern. "That is absolutely my one of my major concerns it’s going to close one of the narrow 2-lane streets—10th. Street which is 3 blocks away from where this arena is going to be," he responded.

Concerns over ambulances arriving at Jefferson were raised once again this week as the City Council continues its hearings on the 18,500 seat arena to be built on the border of Chinatown.

Last month, a group of health care workers gathered outside Jefferson to protest the arena, pressing for "patient safety over billionaire profit."

In a video provided by NoArena PhillyMed Dr. Randal Drain, a pediatrician, said, "every second matters. For every minute, a hospital arrival is delayed a patient’s chances of dying are five percent higher."

The Sixers say their plan is for 40 percent of their fans to take public transportation to and from games.

"The ambulance traffic has been accounted for in their plans. We’re encouraged by that…and our traffic study suggests that we can cohabitate with an arena," Jefferson Health’s CEO told the Philadelphia Business Journal in October,

Related article

In an interview with FOX 29 last week, Mayor Cherelle Parker called the plan, "a 1.3-billion-dollar private sector investment that requires no local subsidy. It’s never happened in the history of our city."

Parker has dropped her shoulder behind the push for 76 Place, but some want to clap-back at the Sixers.

"You need to get spanked. Somebody has to be the adult in the room and say you need to listen to the neighbors," said Dr. Walter Tsou.