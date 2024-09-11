Sixers arena proposal: Mayor Parker to hear from Chinatown community in town hall meeting

Leaders are set to hold meetings Wednesday to address the proposal to build a new 76ers arena at Market East.

The Save Chinatown Coalition will hold a press conference outside the Philadelphia Convention Center Wednesday at around 5:15 p.m. just ahead of Mayor Parker’s town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on the proposed Center City arena.

You can watch both meetings on FOX LOCAL, FOX29.com, and on FOX 29's YouTube page.

Chinatown community members have protested against the new arena and are calling for Mayor Parker to "be a mayor for the people, and act swiftly to save Chinatown, one of the oldest surviving Chinatowns in the United States," said a press release from the Save Chinatown Coalition.

Mayor Parker will meet with Chinatown community members to hear from residents and business owners on the proposed Sixers arena.

Back in August, the city of Philadelphia released the four separate reports from third-party consultants hired to conduct analyses of the proposed new Sixers arena in Center City.

"We are sharing these detailed reports so that the public can better understand the implications of such a multifaceted proposed project for Philadelphia," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "On behalf of the City, we thank the independent consultants who completed this work. Transparency is a core value to me as Mayor, which is why I wanted to ensure these reports were available to all interested stakeholders. These studies are important inputs as I consider this proposal."

The four reports include the following:

A community impact assessment An economic impact analysis Design consulting and A traffic, transportation and parking analysis.

All matters are expected to be addressed during the town hall meeting Wednesday.

