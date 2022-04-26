Sixers lose Game 5; charges expected in deadly bar assault; apparent murder-suicide in Chester County

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Raptors top 76ers 103-88 behind Siakam, force Game 6 at home

PHILADELPHIA – Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 17 and the Toronto Raptors forced a return home for Game 6 in their Eastern Conference first-round series against Philadelphia, beating the 76ers 103-88 on Monday night.

Yo, Canada! Once holding a 3-0 series lead, the 76ers are headed back north.

The Raptors have won two straight in the series and jumped all over injured Sixers center Joel Embiid and ineffective James Harden to make Thursday night's game a necessity.

Embiid had 20 points and 11 rebounds playing with a thumb injury. Harden scored 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

2. Charges expected in deadly assault outside Philadelphia bar, sources say

PHILADELPHIA – Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that criminal charges are expected in a deadly assault that happened outside a Philadelphia bar earlier this month.

Police say surveillance video shows from Apr. 16 shows 41-year-old Eric Pope being escorted out of Tabu Lounge and Sports bar in Center City around 1 a.m. for being overly intoxicated. While standing along South 12th Street, police say the bouncer punched him, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

The video records Pope lying on the ground for a minute. The bouncers move him to the sidewalk where he stays for several more minutes. A crowd eventually forms around him and the video ends.

Police say Pope died at the hospital one week later, Saturday, April 23.

Tabu’s owner told FOX 29, in an email, the bouncer involved is not an employee of Tabu and the incident did not happen on their property. When it was reported to them, they immediately called 911 and are cooperating with the police investigation.

More than a week after the deadly incident, law enforcement sources told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that criminal charges expect in the case. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday said it's a situation his office is taking "very seriously."

3. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Chester County home

MARLBOROUGH TWP. – Authorities say two adults and a child were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Chester County.

Officers from the East Marlborough Township Police Department went to a home on Federal Walk in Kennett Square Monday for a wellness check.

Police say a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 12-year-old were found shot to death.

Police found multiple spent shell casings and a semi-automatic handgun at the home. Investigators later learned that there was a history of domestic violence at the home.

"We are doing a thorough investigation into the events that led up to this horrible incident," East Marlborough Township Police Chief Robert Clarke said.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan called the apparent murder-suicide an "inconceivable tragedy."

4. Weather Authority: Clouds become evening showers Tuesday ahead of chilly week

PHILADELPHIA - A cloudy Tuesday morning will turn into an evening of showers across the Philadelphia area.

Rain is forecasted to hold off until later today, with scattered showers starting around lunch.

Temperatures will remain higher today hitting 70degrees as a cold front arrives later this week.

Expect to wake up to colder temperatures on Thursday and Friday with lows in the 30s. However, some calm is expected over the weekend with some sun for the first day of May.

5. 'He died a hero': Father, 3 children killed in Kensington rowhome fire

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia father was killed in a rowhome fire when neighbors say he went back into the inferno to search for his three children who also perished.

The School District of Philadelphia on Monday identified the young victims of the fire as Yamalier, 5, Yadriel, 9, and 12-year-old Alexangel. Authorities say the children, along with their father Alexis, died in a fire that erupted in a rowhome on the 3200 block of Hartville Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbors say Alexis told his wife to escape out a window while he went into the home to search for their children. The mother ended up being the only member of the family to escape the blaze.

"He had a chance to jump out, but he ended up telling his wife to jump out of the window. He’ll get the children, so he died a hero," a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said.

