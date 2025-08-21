3rd suspect arrested in connection to deadly Grays Ferry mass shooting

The Brief A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Grays Ferry that left three dead and nine others injured last month. Jihad Gray, 35, was arrested in South Philadelphia on Thursday and charged with murder, attempted murder, weapons offenses and more. Police say they are still looking for several other suspects, as they have traced the bullets found at the scene of the crime to 13 different guns.



A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood that left three dead and nine others injured last month, according to police.

What we know:

Jihad Gray, 35, was arrested in South Philadelphia on Thursday along the 2100 block of South Dorrance Street. A search warrant allowed the police to recover two handguns and a rifle during Gray's arrest. He's been charged with murder, attempted murder, weapons offenses and more, police say.



Two others have been arrested in relation to the shooting, which took place just days after a separate mass shooting in South Philadelphia.

Police arrested Daquan Brown, 21, last week. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and gun offenses. Earlier this month, Terrell Frazier, 22, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, nine counts of attempted murder and several other offenses.

What they're saying:

Police say they are still looking for several other suspects, as they have traced the bullets found at the scene of the crime to 13 different guns.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said earlier this month that police believe the shooting was a case of "contagious gunfire" and stemmed from one person discharging a firearm at a gathering of 100 to 200 people on the block.

"There was no opposing party. They’re shooting among themselves really recklessly and carelessly, and it caused all this damage in this case," Vanore said. "It’s something we’re working towards getting to the bottom of in identifying every single person that was either out there carrying a gun illegally or firing that gun as part of this case."

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.