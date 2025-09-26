Skippack Township supervisor charged with sexual solicitation of a minor in Maryland

The Brief Nick Fountain, 38, a Skippack Township supervisor, is facing out-of-state charges after engaging in explicit conversations with an undercover cop online. The Skippack Township Board of Supervisors is calling for Fountain to resign if the accusations against him are true.



A local township supervisor in Montgomery County is under arrest and now facing serious charges in Maryland.

What we know:

Nick Fountain, 38, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations online with an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old boy named Nate.

Court documents allege Fountain also sent explicit photos of himself and requested "Nate" send ones too.

According to charging documents, a detective sergeant from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland conducted this proactive undercover investigation for solicitation of sex and sex acts from minors online.

The Detective Sergeant said he reviewed multiple Reddit posts and comments on posts made by Fountain under the username "pro_busy_87" within the days before engaging with him directly.

The court document said, "These posts all encompassed sexual content and all revolved around sex acts or looking for sex acts between older men/daddies and younger boys."

He faces two charges for sexual solicitation of a minor and for soliciting a minor to engage as a subject in the production of child pornography.

Fountain’s re-election website said he was first appointed to the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors in 2013.

It said he is a father of three children and runs two childcare centers with his family.

What they're saying:

The Skippack Township Board of Supervisors provided this statement:

"We were shocked to learn of the charges filed by the Harford County (Maryland) Sheriff’s Office against Nick Fountain, a member of the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors. We don’t know many details right now and are seeking to learn more from law enforcement. The details we do have, however, are deeply disturbing. If true, we call on Mr. Fountain to resign from the Board of Supervisors. We will not have anything further to say until we know more."

What's next:

Officials told FOX 29 Fountain is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to Maryland.