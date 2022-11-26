Small Business Saturday 2022: Ardmore shops busy as customers turn out for annual shopping day

Now that the official countdown to Christmas is underway, families in Ardmore were out shopping at the various coffee shops, restaurants and small mom-and-pop stores on Lancaster Avenue.

"We definitely take pride in being a small business," said Rachel Lange, head barista of the Story Coffee Shop and Bookstore. "We love all our regulars who come in. It makes it really special just to be here for them and the community."

Customers were browsing for books on sale outside, then entered the cozy, living room style coffee shop and in the back The Story was hosting a local artist pop up sale in honor of Small Business Saturday.

Artist Cheryl Timony repurposes all kinds of items into one-of-a-kind art pieces and décor.

"People here at The Story has been great. They’re open and willing to have us come and have our stuff up and it brings a lot of attention to them and gives us a chance to get our name out there," said Timony.

Samantha Dolbeck said she’s brand new to the art scene and excited to show her eclectic, Bohemian style through her handmade coasters.

"That’s what I love, having something beautiful that has a functional purpose," said Dolbeck.

Kendra Placek was out shopping at small businesses with her daughters, even buying a handcrafted easel and coaster set from Dolbeck.

"I think it’s important, especially for my kids, to learn and understand that you can’t just click and shop, that it’s important that we build a community for a reason, that we support the people that live in our community," said Placek.

Shoppers young and old can let their imaginations run wild at the boutique toy and gift store pucciManuli. As a personal touch, children can create their own wish list in-store that their family, friends or even Santa can gift them for the holidays.

"Shopping can be really easy and quick and delivered to your door in five minutes, but also it’s really great to think about your small businesses around because that’s the heart and soul of your town and creating that experience and environment of giving a thought behind a gift," said Annie Morrin, manager at pucciManuli.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express back in 2010, and since then shoppers have reported spending an estimated $163 billion at small businesses across the 12 Small Business Saturdays combined.

You can support Timony by visiting her Instagram page and Dolbeck by visiting her Instagram page. Timony will also be showcasing her work with Jerks Productions holiday show at Tattooed Moms on South Street next weekend.