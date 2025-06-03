Small fire aboard SEPTA regional rail train causes passengers to evacuate

article

The Brief A fire in the overhead wiring area of a Trenton Line SEPTA train caused about 100 passengers to evacuate. The fire was "quickly extinguished" and another train was used to bring riders to their destinations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A suspected electrical fire aboard a Philadelphia-bound SEPTA train caused 100 commuters to evacuate on Tuesday morning.

SEPTA Spokesperson Andrew Busch said the fire started in the overhead wiring area aboard the Trenton Line train just after 7 a.m.

The fire was "quickly extinguished" and SEPTA arranged for another train to accommodate the affected passengers.

What we know:

Roughly 100 riders on a Trenton Line train bound for Philadelphia had their commutes thrown off track on Tuesday morning.

SEPTA Spokesperson Andrew Busch said a small fire sparked in the overhead wiring area of the train, causing all passengers to evacuate.

The fire was "quickly extinguished" and SEPTA arranged for another train to bring passengers from Levittown Station to their destinations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

What's next:

The fire caused an incoming train from Levittown to Center City to be canceled.