Small Montgomery County pharmacy helping to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

A small pharmacy in Montgomery County is making a big difference in the fight to stem the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the region for nearly a year.

Eric Abramowitz, owner of Eric's RX Pharmacy in Horsham, has been working non-stop to provide doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A staple in the community for over 20 years, Abramowitz says he's proud to have the honor of vaccinating his customers.

MORE: Biden administration will start sending COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies next week

"I've been in this community for 23 years so these people are like family to me and in my 30 years as a pharmacist I have never had an opportunity like this to give back to this community," Abramowitz said.

Abramowitz has been working with Pennsylvania since December to get doses of the life-saving vaccine. Within seconds of opening appointments, Abramowitz's business partner Marc Ost said they have thousands of people trying to schedule their shot.

Advertisement

"We open about 200-250 appointments and last time we had 20,000 people trying to book it and they book in about 20-30 seconds. People are on the website constantly and our phones are ringing off the hook," Ost said.

Appointments are not limited to Montgomery County residents, Abramowitz has opened appointments to anyone in Pennsylvania's group 1A. The goal, according to Abramowitz, is to get as much vaccine out as possible.

"The emotions that we see here have just been tremendous, people just so grateful that we're able to be part of getting rid of this pandemic," Abramowitz said.

To keep up with the overwhelming demand from people known and unknown, Abramowitz has worked seven days a week with 20-hour workdays.

"From my perspective to sit here and have somebody in tears and the thank yous we get, it makes the 20 hour days. You just cant put a price on it," Abramowitz said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter