Small plane makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach

Officials say a small single-engine plane conducted an emergency landing on an Ocean City beach Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on 49th Street.

The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was uninjured. The plane sustained minor damage.

Police say the beach was empty at the time of the emergency landing.

Ocean City police are on the scene awaiting investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane will be removed from the beach once the scene is cleared by the FAA. This is an ongoing investigation.