Smoke shop employee shot trying to stop armed robber in Northeast Philly: police

A worker has been injured after police say a shooting occurred at a smoke shop in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Cloud Nine Smoke Shop on the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue.

Police say an armed robber demanded money and while an employee was putting money in a bag, he tried to take the robber's gun, but couldn't.

That's when police say the robber fired several shots, hitting him once in the leg.

The employee is at the hospital and is stable.

The suspect was able to flee the scene with cash.