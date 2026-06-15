19 dogs rescued from 'inhumane' conditions in Delaware, owner charged

The Brief 19 dogs were rescued from what officials deemed to be inhumane living conditions in Smyrna, Delaware. 57-year-old Robert O'Neill was charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty. All dogs were safely transported to Brandywine Valley SPCA.



A Delaware man was charged with 19 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after 19 dogs were rescued from his home on earlier this month..

What we know:

Delaware Animal Services (DAS) executed a search warrant at Robert O'Neill's home in Woodland Beach after learning of the dogs in his possession. Upon arrival, DAS officers found 17 puppies and 2 adult dogs living in a shed above muddy ground and in a run-down trailer. The spaces were covered in feces.

O'Neill, 57, was on bail for a previous animal cruelty charge. His bail condition forbids him from having any animals.

He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police. He was released and is prohibited from possessing animals pending the outcome of the case.

O'Neill is also being charged with one misdemeanor count of Breach of Release for violating previous bail conditions and two dog housing violations.

What they're saying:

"The dogs had no space that wasn’t covered in filth to walk or lie down, and the grounds were wet, muddy and overgrown. No animal should live like this," said DAS Captain Rebecca Stratton.

"It is clear the dogs have not been socialized to people and were terrified. Some tried to hide from us, and some just completely shut down trembling in corners. We are happy to remove them from that horrible environment and get them the proper care they deserve," said Stratton.

What you can do:

All the dogs were in generally good medical condition, even though they had not received veterinary care.

Upon arrival at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, the dogs were given exams and vaccinations.

The SPCA notes intakes like these can put a strain on shelter resources. Anyone wishing to adopt or foster a pet can visit any of the Brandywine Valley SPCA's locations.