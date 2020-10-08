Smyrna police identify child's remains found in field; 2 in custody

article

Police in Delaware have identified the remains of a young girl who was found dumped on a softball field a little more than a year ago.

The child’s remains were found at the Little Lass fields on Sept. 4, 2019. According to investigators, the girl had been dead for several weeks.

According to investigators, former Smyrna residents Kristie Haas, 28, and Brandon Haas, 38, have been taken into custody. They are currently in custody out of state.

The child has been identified as Emma Cole. She was 3 years old at the time of her passing.

Authorities used facial reconstruction software to attempt to recreate what the child may have looked like.

The investigation is ongoing. Police stress there is no active threat to public safety.

