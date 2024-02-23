Smyrna police investigating possible professional misconduct at elementary school

Families in a Delaware community met with school administrators for a third day of meetings after learning their children with special needs may have been the victims of abuse inside the classroom.

Smyrna Police are investigating the possibility of professional misconduct involving three teachers. Police are working with the Attorney General’s Office Special Victims Unit, which is common procedure for investigations of this nature.

"Your child’s school is the last place you’d think something like this would ever happen," said parent Leslie Thomas. "It has to be a different school. My son is traumatized even turning on the street leading to Smyrna Elementary so I could never force him to go somewhere where he was traumatized."

On Wednesday, the Smyrna School District released a statement that said a report was made on February 16 of possible professional misconduct, stating further:

"As part of our multi-faceted approach to keep our students safe, we have taken all precautions, including contacting law enforcement and providing alternative staff to instruct students. The investigation is active and on-going."

Some of the families have spoken with police who told them the details of the allegations they are investigating.

"They were being locked in the bathroom in the dark by themselves. Their hair was being pulled. Objects were being thrown at them. They were being put in timeout physically and being held there," said parent Tierre Thomas.

Leslie said she raised concerns to the district previously after observing changes in her son this school year. She and other parents are petitioning the district to place the students at another elementary school.

"We’re seeing aggression in him, hitting, something he has never done before. He flinches. He’s afraid of the dark. These are all behaviors he has never exhibited before but consistent with the allegations that have been made," said Leslie. "Most of the parents have agreed on North Smyrna, so for right now I would like to see them create that setting and of course we all would like to see the charges coming very soon."

The families have been told the police investigation could take up to several months.