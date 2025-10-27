SNAP benefits halt Nov. 1: Montgomery County food pantry braces for surge, seeks donation

It’s official — the roughly 42 million Americans relying on SNAP benefits will have to shift their food reliance to places like food pantries, like the Keystone Opportunity Center in Montgomery County.

What we know:

On the U.S Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) website, there’s a notice saying "the well has dried up" and that there will be no benefits issued Nov. 1.

"The times right now are just a whole lot of uncertainty," said Keystone Opportunity Center Executive Director Brandon Trombetta. "We’re getting a lot of contacts now. People reaching out to ask about their SNAP benefits asking what’s going to happen Nov. 1 if they get cut."

Trombetta said even before the November cut, they’ve been seeing an increased demand in more people coming every week looking for help.

"However, if it continues in this pathway, it’s uncertain as to, you know, if we do have to make changes at work or anything like that to what we’re able to get out," said Trombetta.

Assistant pantry manager Andrew Berg is "frustrated" when thinking about what’s to come.

"Everything that you see here is probably going to be gone by the end of November, even the first week of November," said Berg.

What you can do:

In the spirit of the giving season, Keystone Opportunity Center needs your help now more than ever, as does any other local food pantry.

The center is currently looking for donations through October for its holiday meal bag drive. Donated reusable tote bags should have the following:

1 box instant mashed potatoes

2 cans of green beans

2 cans of corn

1 can of cranberry sauce

1 jar or packet of turkey gravy

1 box stuffing

1 jar applesauce

2 cans of fruit mix or pineapple

1 brownie or cookie mix

1 can or pack of ground coffee

1 iced tea or lemonade mix

$25 gift card to GIANT, ALDI, or Walmart (for turkey purchase)

There’s also Scouting for Food drive, led by Boy Scouts of America, coming up Nov. 15, and volunteers are needed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various collection sites throughout Souderton.

"Locally, that one will bring in about 11,000 to 15, 000 pounds of food traditionally," said Trombetta. "I’m hoping that we’re able to meet that need, but with the state of the economy we’re fearful that we aren’t going to bring that much in."

Volunteer unloaders are also needed Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Cranksgiving, where bikers race through town and purchase food.