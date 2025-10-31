SNAP benefits pause Nov. 1: Murphy’s Giving Market in Upper Darby steps up to help residents

In less than 24 hours, there has been the threat that roughly 42 million Americans will have their SNAP benefits paused for November as the government shutdown lingers on.

What we know:

Two federal judges challenged the Trump Administration's move Friday afternoon, instead telling the administration to tap into emergency funds.

Monday will provide more details as the funding legal battle continues.

Local perspective:

Volunteer organizations around the country had been finding ways to step up for the Nov. 1 benefits deadline, like in Upper Darby.

"We know that people are already very nervous and scared and they’re calling because even though they haven’t felt the impact yet, they know that it’s coming," said Murphy’s Giving Market founder Desiree Murphy Morrissey Friday before the federal update.

The market currently serves 300 families a week, and the threat of SNAP benefits ending tomorrow has made the team prepare for an influx of residents.

Morrissey calls the current situation not sustainable.

"In previous years, I’ve only had to spend about two to three thousand dollars a month supplementing with our own internal funds," said Morrissey. "But now, I’m spending tens of thousands of dollars a month just to meet the gap between not having the federal dollars, not having the donations from the federal government, and now we are dancing with funders because everyone needs money now."

Despite this, she’s pulling into the market's wallet and relying on donations to make sure the community is getting taken care of. Volunteers set the pantry up Friday for Sunday's walk-in event to help those on SNAP, any federal workers impacted by the shutdown and anyone else in need.

"We had to order extra food to make sure that we don’t have to turn anyone away," said Morrissey.

Sunday's goal is to give people enough food for three or four days.

Locals, like Marian McPhillips, are helping to make that a reality.

"My heart is breaking at what’s going on right now, so I felt like I had to do something," said McPhillips.

McPhillips initially came to Murphy's to donate today.

"It looked very busy so I said, ‘Can I help?’ So this is my first day volunteering at Murphy’s Giving Market and I will be back," she said.

Greenhorn Gardens was back Friday — this time with locally grown pumpkins.

"Murphy’s is such an important part of the community," said Stacey Sullivan with Greenhorn Gardens. "We’ve been partners with them for some time now, so over this year alone we’ve donated several hundred pounds of tomatoes that we grew on the farm."

What's next:

No registration is needed for Sunday’s event at 7408 West Chester Pike.

Doors will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.