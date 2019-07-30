Snickers will give away 1 million candy bars if the date of Halloween is changed

Calling all chocolate lovers: Snickers says it will give away 1 million chocolate bars for free. Here’s the catch: Halloween has to change its date.

The candy enthusiasts’ favorite holiday traditionally falls on October 31, but a recent petition is actively looking to change that. The petition demands that the federal government change the date of Halloween to the last Saturday of October instead.

The petition was started by the Halloween & Costume Association (HCA), citing safety concerns about nighttime trick-or-treating activities. The association hopes that the change of date will allow Halloween celebrations to last all day, and therefore reduce Halloween-related injuries.

Additionally, the HCA hopes to extend Halloween activities since “51% of millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday.”

“Snickers is all in on celebrating Halloween to the fullest,” said Josh Olken, Brand Director for Snickers, in a statement. “So if the Federal Government wants to make this thing official, we’re offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats.”

To date, the Change.org petition has more than 106,000 signatures and the number of supporters continues to grow by the hour. Whether the federal government will actually change the date of Halloween is debatable, but Snickers certainly seems willing to bet 1 million free candy bars on it.