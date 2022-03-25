Snoop Dogg says a BTS collaboration is coming

Snoop Dogg is apparently going to collaborate with BTS.

The rapper revealed that he is working with the group while giving a red carpet interview at the American Song Contest.

Snoop told The A.V. Club, "I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music."

Snoop Dogg had previously said on the Mogul Talk podcast that he had received a request to work together from the K-pop artists.

Last month Snoop Dogg took over Death Row Records, the brand that launched his career decades ago.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," the 50-year-old Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me."

Snoop Dogg found his springboard to success during the 1990s while on Death Row Records. The label was founded in 1992 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey in the immediate aftermath of the breakup of N.W.A.

Snoop Dogg performed at the Super Bowl halftime show along with Dr. Dre and other rap legends.

With the Associated Press