Snoop Dogg's brother Bing Worthington dies at 44

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 9:25PM
Entertainment
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Entertainment icon and Southern California's own Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his brother.

Snoop Dogg posted a tribute for his late brother, Bing Worthington, on social media Friday.

"Until we meet again," Snoop Dogg wrote, in-part.

Shante Broadus, the "Gin and Juice" rapper's wife, also took to social media to pay tribute for her brother-in-law.

"Bada Bing Always Smiling," Shante Broadus wrote, in-part. "I Love You Always."

The family did not say what caused Worthington to suddenly die.