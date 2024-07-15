Expand / Collapse search

Snow reported at Philadelphia International Airport in the middle of July: NWS

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 15, 2024 8:25am EDT
Philadelphia


PHILADELPHIA - It appears Philadelphia took "Christmas in July" a little too seriously this year!

As temperatures hit a high of 94 degrees on Sunday, a record daily snowfall was reported at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms produced small hail, which counts as a trace of snow!

This snowfall breaks the old record set in 1870.

"While rare, it is not unusual," the National Weather Service said, citing over a dozen other times a trace of snow was recorded at PHL during the summer due to thunderstorm hail.

Snow in summer:

  • July 14, 2024
  • August 18, 2011
  • August 1, 2011
  • July 23, 2008
  • July 18, 2006
  • June 26, 1998
  • June 9, 1993
  • June 27, 1951
  • August 17, 1939
  • August 19, 1919
  • July 13, 1919
  • August 3, 1914
  • July 24, 1913
  • June 20, 1911