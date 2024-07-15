Snow reported at Philadelphia International Airport in the middle of July: NWS

It appears Philadelphia took "Christmas in July" a little too seriously this year!

As temperatures hit a high of 94 degrees on Sunday, a record daily snowfall was reported at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms produced small hail, which counts as a trace of snow!

This snowfall breaks the old record set in 1870.

"While rare, it is not unusual," the National Weather Service said, citing over a dozen other times a trace of snow was recorded at PHL during the summer due to thunderstorm hail.

Snow in summer: