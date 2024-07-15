Snow reported at Philadelphia International Airport in the middle of July: NWS
PHILADELPHIA - It appears Philadelphia took "Christmas in July" a little too seriously this year!
As temperatures hit a high of 94 degrees on Sunday, a record daily snowfall was reported at the Philadelphia International Airport.
The National Weather Service says thunderstorms produced small hail, which counts as a trace of snow!
This snowfall breaks the old record set in 1870.
"While rare, it is not unusual," the National Weather Service said, citing over a dozen other times a trace of snow was recorded at PHL during the summer due to thunderstorm hail.
Snow in summer:
- July 14, 2024
- August 18, 2011
- August 1, 2011
- July 23, 2008
- July 18, 2006
- June 26, 1998
- June 9, 1993
- June 27, 1951
- August 17, 1939
- August 19, 1919
- July 13, 1919
- August 3, 1914
- July 24, 1913
- June 20, 1911