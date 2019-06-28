‘So sorry for your loss’: Employee quits job by turning in sympathy card

Quitting your job is never a comfortable task, which is why a viral photo on Twitter of someone handing in a “so very sorry for your loss” card as their two-weeks notice is absolutely genius.

Twitter user “h.” posted a photo of the card their co-worker Sam turned in informing their boss he would no longer be working there.

The card reads “so very sorry for your loss” and has “thinking of you at this difficult time” printed inside.

The handwritten letter from the employee reads, “My last day at work is the 28th July.”

The Twitter user who posted the photo said their manager is very friendly and “jokey with us all so we knew he wouldn’t be upset.”

“After Sam decided he’d be leaving to go pursue further education he thought this would be the perfect opportunity to play a final joke,” she added.

The Twitter post has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and tens of thousands of retweets.