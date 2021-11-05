Social media influencer accused of scamming Black-owned businesses she claimed to be helping

To her nearly 800,000 Instagram followers she goes by Dana Chanel. But the Pennsylvania Attorney General says the social media influencer, whose real name is Casey Olivera, scammed money from Black-owned businesses she claimed to be helping.

Olivera has a popular lifestyle channel on YouTube, runs several businesses, and shoots much of her video content from her office studio in North Philadelphia.

According to a 59-page civil lawsuit filed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office Olivera failed to provide services after being paid. Olivera wasn’t home when FOX 29's Chris O'Connell rang the doorbell outside her gated South Jersey home Thursday afternoon.

The suit says Olivera, along with her father and sister, misled consumers and failed to deliver services to several businesses.

Court documents allege Casey Olivera failed to provide services after being paid. (Photo via court documents)

For example, the suit alleges Olivera promoted a credit repair business called ‘Credit Exterminators’ where customers paid $300 a month for services they never got. Olivera also appeared in her own social media ad for an app development business called 'Alakazam' - a platform touting over 10 million downloads.

At least one non-profit organization, according to the Attorney General’s office, paid $2,000 for a new app. According to court documents, the group never got the app or even a return phone call.

There’s even an Instagram page featuring Olivera called 'Scammer Catcher.'

"Some money was withdrawn from my account without permission," said Tiauna Jackson from Arizona.



She says Olivera took her $500 from her 2 years ago. She was thrilled to hear of the Attorney General’s lawsuit.



"Hopefully the message here is that there are bad people in this world that prey on good people and hopefully good people will prevail," said Jackson.



FOX 29 reached out several times to Casey Olivera and so far there has been no response. The complaint filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas is a civil suit and does not involve criminal charges. Olivera could face fines and restitution to her victims.

Consumers who feel they were victimized by Alakazam Apps, Credit Exterminators, and/or Earn Company are encouraged to file a complaint at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint or contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

