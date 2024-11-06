Social media posts encouraging looting in Philly prompts increased police presence

An increased Philadelphia police presence was issued around the city Wednesday night after police say social media posts circulated encouraging looting in the city.

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department posted on social media that they were aware of posts encouraging people to loot businesses and they were out and preparing to deal with any criminal behavior.

A heavy police presence was noted on the 52nd Street corridor, in West Philly.

Police were both on bicycles and in patrol cars.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley captured videos of the preparation in the city amid those police-confirmed social media posts on looting.



Some businesses on Walnut and Chestnut streets in Center City, boarded up their stores and closed early.

Police say there have been no reports of any looting.



