Solar Eclipse 2024: Early dismissals for several schools across Delaware Valley

With the solar eclipse just hours away, several school districts are dismissing students early Monday "out of an abundance of caution."

Some early dismissals will begin as early as 10:30 a.m. while at least one district is actually extending classes! Here's a list of early dismissal times for schools across the Delaware Valley:

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia School District: Concerned parents may pick their kids up early

Allentown School District: 11:30 a.m. for high schools and middle schools, and 12:30 p.m. for elementary schools

Centennial School District: 10:30 a.m. for high schools, 11 a.m. for middle schools and 11:45 a.m. for elementary schools.

Bristol Township School District: 12:05 p.m. for Harry S. Truman High School, 12:30 p.m. for Neil A. Armstrong and Benjamin Franklin Middle Schools, and 1:15 p.m. for Brookwood, Keystone and Mill Creek Elementary schools.

Central Bucks School District: 11:55 a.m. for Elementary A schools, 12:10 p.m .for B schools, 12:25 p.m. for C schools, and 10:45 a.m. for high schools.

Neshaminy School District: 11:30 a.m. for high schools, 12:15 p.m. for middle schools and 1:10 p.m. for elementary schools.

Pennridge School District: 11:30 a.m. for high schools, 12:15 p.m. for middle schools, 12:45 p.m. for Guth and Sellersville elementary school students, and 1 p.m. for Deibler, Grasse, Seylar, and West Rockhill students

Council Rock School District: 10:45 a.m. for high school, 11:30 for middle school and 12:15 p.m. for elementary school

Chester Upland School District: half-day for all schools

Abington School District is extending the school day by 25 minutes to bring students outside with protective glasses to witness the eclipse

New Jersey

Cherry Hill School District: 1 p.m. for Pre-K to grade 5, 12:15 p.m. for grades 6-8, and 11:45 a.m. for grades 9-12

Pennsauken School District: Half-day for all schools

Shore Regional High School: 1:30 p.m.