'She's given us life': Son donates kidney to save mother; they thrive nearly 20 years later

According to Donate Life America, more than 90,000 people are waiting for kidney donations. One mother and son duo defied the odds after a successful kidney transplant surgery almost 20 years ago.

Mrs. Helen Jackmon is 82 and thriving in style, still driving, cooking, baking and doing everything she loves.

The mother of six says she’s still here after all of these years by the grace of God, hut in large part because of two separate kidney transplants.

"They found out then that my kidneys was only working 40 percent," Mrs. Jackmon said.

Her first transplant was back in 1974 when she was initially told she was showing signs of kidney failure. "They told me I would have to have a transplant or be on dialysis for the rest of my life."

She ended up on dialysis for about a year, before she matched with an 18-year-old deceased donor. "I did really well. Was able to go back to work and do all, everything I was doing before."

The grandmother of eight went on to live well after that surgery, but about 17 years later, she was told by doctors that the kidneys were starting to fail again.

"It was through the blood work. The blood work got all out of whack and that’s when they said I needed another kidney," Mrs. Jackmon explained.

And, that’s when her six children came to the table with her doctors to see if anyone would be a match.

After a series of blood tests, doctors found that her youngest son, Clinton, fit the bill. "They tested all of my children and he was the suitable one for the transplant."

"Was it a no-brainer for you?" FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira asked.

"It was a no-brainer, of course there was a hesitant moment there," Clinton Jackmon said. "Not in giving the kidney, but the ramifications of what would happen afterwards."

But despite natural reluctance, Clinton did for his mother. "She’s Mom. She’s given us life. It was something that had to be done."

Her son says the journey wasn’t easy, but to have his precious mother still here means the world to him and his family. "She’s 82-years-old and she’s still here and the fact is that I had a little something to do with that. She’s still driving, doing all of that. Still has her faculties, so that’s the blessing, for me."

The duo says they want to shine a light on the impact of kidney donation.

"You just hear a lot of negativity about donation," Clinton said. "The ultimate result is death when we don’t step forward. I would say to anyone life is a gift and when it’s given to you, give it back, by any means necessary."

And, for Mrs. Jackmon, 19 years later, she’s simply thankful. "I’m grateful for life, health and strength."