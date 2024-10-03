Son helps turn his mom's delicious meals into 'Good Karma' food truck business in Philly

Good food, good karma, and good mood is what Michael McClintic is serving up on his Good Karma food truck.

The story behind the four-wheeled beast is a long one.

The 21-year-old went from washing dishes at a restaurant, to starting a business with friends, to flipping a property, just to afford the truck.

"I made about $48,000 and that’s when I looked to my mom, I was like mom, this is our time," said Michael McClintic, Entrepreneur, Good Karma.

The time for the pair to take his business mind and pair it with momma’s home cooking.

"I realized my mom who’s been cooking for me and my sister for our whole entire life, the talent she had cooking, I would say I can’t taste something like this out," said Michael.

"My favorite was the pulled pork. I would literally miss an after-school event and come home if she made pulled pork," said Olivia McClintic, Michael’s sister and helper at Good Karma.

Now, you can try that pulled pork, as mom’s fresh homemade meals and that family kitchen is now on the road and even being served at The Rhawnhurst Bar.

"Makes it a lot easier to discipline, yelling, being able to shake it off, where you wouldn’t really have these conversations with somebody you employ, be a little more polite, getting this and getting that, it’s a well oiled machine," said Dana McClintic, Mom/Chef/Entrepreneur at Good Karma.

A machine that has already had much success from food critics and the community, all raving about the food, something Michael anticipated.

"My friends would always be at our house eating and they wouldn’t lie to me and say the food is good and come back like, ‘yo what is your mom cooking this soup, when is your mom cooking this buffalo chicken’," said Michael.

The family is hoping to expand, and one day get a brick and mortar to showcase mom’s cooking and also Michael’s specialty cheesesteak.