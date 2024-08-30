Souderton school board member offers apology but no resignation for comments made about VP Harris

A heated school board meeting was held Thursday night in Montgomery County over a school board member’s offensive comments about Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"I recognize that my actions are inappropriate and misguided, and I take full responsibility," said Souderton School Board Member William Formica as the crowd shouted. He spoke out during a regular meeting Thursday night.

"We are living in divisive times, especially with the election on the horizon and tensions are high and frustrations are prevalent on all sides. Personally, I have grown weary of the hatred and division," said Formica as the crowd continued to shout.

He is addressing controversial comments he posted to social media that sent the community into an uproar, calling his remarks racist, sexist, xenophobic and homophobic. Some even involved teachers. Another post he made was a lewd comment about Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I want to apologize sincerely for my impulsive and juvenile response I made about Kamala Harris several weeks ago," he said, as the crowd corrected his pronunciation of the Vice President’s name. Many have called for Formica’s resignation.

"I pray for those who harbor so much hate in their hearts and I pray that one day you can let it go so you can be happy too," he said.

People on both sides spoke during public comment. Formica is seen in the background making hand gestures.

"This embarrassment to our community. Must resign so we can all get back to taking care of our children's education. So, Mr. Formica, take your poison and be gone," said Cheryl Baldino of Upper Salford Township.

"I think we can all agree on First Amendment rights are one of the crucial cornerstones of this country," said a man supporting Formica.

Ahead of the meeting two groups rallied outside.

"He needs to resign and the rest of the board really needs to speak out," said Stephanie Jamison. She is the president of Souderton Area for All.

"He made a mistake, he took it down, he apologized for it and we're moving on," said Kaitlin Derstine with Indian Valley Conservative Voice.