Sources: 1 person killed in serious Marple Township crash

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Crews on scene of serious crash in Marple Township

Sources tell FOX 29 that a serious crash in Marple Township left one person dead overnight. FOX 29's Alex George reports.

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are on the scene after a serious crash temporarily closed the southbound lanes of the Blue Route in Delaware County overnight.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in Marple Township.

Sources tell FOX 29 that the two-vehicle crash left one person dead.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

