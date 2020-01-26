Sources: 1 person killed in serious Marple Township crash
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are on the scene after a serious crash temporarily closed the southbound lanes of the Blue Route in Delaware County overnight.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in Marple Township.
Sources tell FOX 29 that the two-vehicle crash left one person dead.
Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
