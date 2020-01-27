Expand / Collapse search

Sources: Suspect surrenders after $500K worth of jewelry stolen from Allen Iverson

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police say Christopher Daniel, 21, surrendered on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA - A suspect has surrendered after sources say he stole $500,000 in jewelry from former NBA star Allen Iverson at a Center City hotel.

The theft occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Sofitel Hotel on South 20th Street.

Police say Christopher Daniel, 21, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday. He faces multiple theft charges.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP