Sources: Suspect surrenders after $500K worth of jewelry stolen from Allen Iverson

A suspect has surrendered after sources say he stole $500,000 in jewelry from former NBA star Allen Iverson at a Center City hotel.

The theft occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Sofitel Hotel on South 20th Street.

Police say Christopher Daniel, 21, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday. He faces multiple theft charges.

