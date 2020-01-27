Sources: Suspect surrenders after $500K worth of jewelry stolen from Allen Iverson
article
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect has surrendered after sources say he stole $500,000 in jewelry from former NBA star Allen Iverson at a Center City hotel.
The theft occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Sofitel Hotel on South 20th Street.
Police say Christopher Daniel, 21, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday. He faces multiple theft charges.
