South Jersey animal shelter wants to help 'neuter your ex' for Valentine's Day

article

Feeling frisky this Valentine's Day? Here's a way to get a little harmless revenge, while helping some local animals!

You can name a feral cat after your ex for just $50 at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey.

That cat will then be spayed or neutered before the shelter releases it back to its colony.

"Neuter your ex for Valentine's Day… because some things shouldn't breed," the promotion reads.

So far, five cats have been named after "some Lucy exes" - Sara, Rodney, Bambi, McCarthy and Major Tom!

It's all part of the shelter's trap-neuter-return program, which is aimed at preventing overpopulation of community cats.

Interested in "neutering your ex?" Fill out a form on the shelter's website.