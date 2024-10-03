South Jersey EMT dies after finishing his 12-hour shift: 'Big shoes to fill'

article

A South Jersey community is mourning the devastating loss of a local hero.

"Today we are saddened by the loss of one of our own. EMT David M. Austin," the Egg Harbor Township Emergency Medical Services announced on Wednesday.

Officials say Austin died after completing his 12-hour shift Tuesday night, but did not release further details about his death.

The 52-year-old had been an EMT for 30 years, traveling throughout the Atlantic and Cape May area before being hired full-time in Egg Harbor Township.

"If you ever had the opportunity to work with Dave you are a lucky one. Dave possessed a love for helping others and he truly cared for his patients and provided the best care possible," the department said.

Austin was remembered as being a quiet and smart man, a dedicated EMT and faithful friend.

"He is leaving a lasting memory and will be sorely missed. Big Heart, that came with a gentle smile… I can speak for all our personnel, you leave us with cherished memories and some big shoes to fill. Look forward to meeting you again one day."

Funeral services have yet to be announced.