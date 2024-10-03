Here's how much money you need to live comfortably in Philadelphia

article

A new report calculated approximately how much money you need to live comfortably to live in cities across the country, including Philadelphia.

GOBankingRates created a report to determine the salary needed to live comfortably in the nation’s largest cities by examining the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each one. The team also data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor of Statistics.

The online personal finance company defined "living comfortably" in their report by applying the "50/30/20" rule, meaning needs that should not exceed 50% of an individual’s income.

Philadelphia, with a 2022 population of over 1.5M people, has a household median income of $57,537 and the average cost of a single-family home comes in at $220,413. The report found that the cost of living in Philadelphia was just above $42k.

Those numbers revealed that you would need a salary of $85k to live comfortably in Philadelphia, which [fittingly] grades a 76 on their ‘livability’ scale.

In the most expensive city on the list, you need an annual salary of $266,000 to live comfortably. Additionally, you can live comfortably in the least expensive city on the list for less than $65,000 a year.

The report notes that the cities are in the following order based on rate of growth.

Top 20 cities in America