South Jersey girl, 7, with cerebral palsy gets special Christmas surprise delivered by Santa
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - This Christmas will be one that a little girl from South Jersey, and her family, will never forget!
Anna May is 7 years old. She was born with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affects movement, balance and posture.
Wigs and Wishes, a local nonprofit organization, wanted to help make her and her family's life a little easier.
MORE HEADLINES:
- New Year's twin brothers born on different days - and different years - at South Jersey hospital
- New Year's babies: Six bundles of joy welcomed into the world at Philadelphia hospitals
- Minimum wage increases in New Jersey and Delaware for 2024. Here's how much:
So they partnered with a local car dealership to gift Anna an accessible van to help with all her transportation, and give her more independence.
The special surprise was delivered on Christmas Eve in a procession led by Santa himself!
"I am still in shock!! It’s Christmas and I never expected this… This surprise of a lifetime," Anna's mom said in a Facebook post.