South Jersey girl, 7, with cerebral palsy gets special Christmas surprise delivered by Santa

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

'Wigs and Wishes' donates accessible van to 7-year-old

A little girl born with cerebral palsy was surprised with a special gift for Christmas.

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - This Christmas will be one that a little girl from South Jersey, and her family, will never forget!

Anna May is 7 years old. She was born with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affects movement, balance and posture.

Wigs and Wishes, a local nonprofit organization, wanted to help make her and her family's life a little easier.

So they partnered with a local car dealership to gift Anna an accessible van to help with all her transportation, and give her more independence.

The special surprise was delivered on Christmas Eve in a procession led by Santa himself!

"I am still in shock!! It’s Christmas and I never expected this… This surprise of a lifetime," Anna's mom said in a Facebook post.