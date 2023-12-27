Minimum wage increasing in New Jersey and Delaware in 2024. Here's how much:

The New Year will start off with some good news for workers in New Jersey and Delaware - a larger paycheck!

The minimum wage is set to increase in both states on January 1, 2024.

In New Jersey, the statewide minimum wage will increase by $1 to $15.13 per hour for most employees.

The raise is $7.88 more than the federal minimum wage in the United States, which has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.

The increase is part of a scheduled hike stemming bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019.

In Delaware, some employees will see the minimum wage raised to $13.25 an hour as part of a bill that will continue to increase to $15 per hour by 2025.

This increase will be $6 higher than the federal minimum wage.

Both increases are part of several new laws going into effect in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2024.